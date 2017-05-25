Chief whips to act against misconduct by their MPs

The party whips have also spoken out against an increase in racist utterances by MPs.

CAPE TOWN - Party whips are set to act against misconduct by their Members of Parliament (MPs) after two incidents during heated budget vote debates in Parliament.

The whips have also spoken out against an increase in racist utterances by MPs, saying they should be setting an example to help nation building.

The issue came up during Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly's programming committee.

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh flagged an altercation during the public service and administration budget vote debate on Wednesday.

“There was a member who called people rented darkies and he repeated it over and over again, and in as much as his own whippery asked him to withdraw, this person was just recalcitrant.”

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen told the meeting that while debate needed to be robust, there was a problem with racist utterances.

“I don’t think the level of racial invective that’s starting to emerge in the House is either helpful for Parliament or is going to set the tone that the country should be observing of us coming together and binding up the wounds of the past and trying to build a shared future.”

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu will be taking the matter up, saying it does not sit well with the values the ANC is trying to uphold.