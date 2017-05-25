Actor among 17 arrested over Springs human trafficking ring

It’s understood a woman escaped from the brothel operated by the suspects on Wednesday night and later tipped off police.

JOHANNESBURG - Its emerged that 17 suspects, including a local actor, have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring in Springs on the East Rand.

Eleven women and six men are among those in handcuffs.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says, “The woman who tipped the police is now in a place of safety. We will be continuing our investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)