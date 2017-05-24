Zille probes corruption claims against Bonginkosi Madikizela
The Human Settlements MEC has been accused of impropriety after it came to light his surprise birthday party was paid for by unnamed building contractors.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is investigating corruption allegations against Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.
He's been accused of impropriety after it came to light his surprise birthday party was paid for by unnamed building contractors who do business with the department.
Earlier this week, Madikizela said the timing of the allegations was questionable.
In a statement, Zille says they are probing the allegations to establish whether they have any merit and to determine whether further action is required.
Madikizela has acknowledged that a friend, who is linked to a company that does business with his department, contributed towards a cake for him.
But he says she is an old friend who had been doing business with his department long before his appointment as MEC.
Madikizela, who is also the acting Democratic Alliance provincial leader, believes the allegations are part of a smear campaign aimed at derailing his leadership ambitions.
The party is expected to elect a new provincial leader in September.
