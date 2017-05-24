Land Reform Dept prefers claimants take land, not cash - Skwatsha

Land Reform Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha says in this phase 122 families have received more than R13 million for their claims in George.

CAPE TOWN – Deputy Land Reform Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha says the department prefers claimants to accept land as opposed to cash in settlements.

He made the comment in light of the department's payout to 122 land claimants in George over the weekend.

In 1995, victims of forced removals during apartheid were afforded an opportunity to lodge claims against the state before a cut-off date in 1998.

Skwatsha says in this phase, 122 families have received more than R13 million for their claims in George.

“As the department, we actually prefer people to take land than money because land is important and everything.”

He has further highlighted South Africa's past cannot be resolved without addressing the "land question".

In 2014, an attempt to reopen the claims process was halted by the Constitutional Court, saying Parliament had failed to allow for proper consultation before passing the law.

