Land Reform Dept prefers claimants take land, not cash - Skwatsha
Land Reform Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha says in this phase 122 families have received more than R13 million for their claims in George.
CAPE TOWN – Deputy Land Reform Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha says the department prefers claimants to accept land as opposed to cash in settlements.
He made the comment in light of the department's payout to 122 land claimants in George over the weekend.
In 1995, victims of forced removals during apartheid were afforded an opportunity to lodge claims against the state before a cut-off date in 1998.
Skwatsha says in this phase, 122 families have received more than R13 million for their claims in George.
“As the department, we actually prefer people to take land than money because land is important and everything.”
He has further highlighted South Africa's past cannot be resolved without addressing the "land question".
In 2014, an attempt to reopen the claims process was halted by the Constitutional Court, saying Parliament had failed to allow for proper consultation before passing the law.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Gigaba: Stabilising parastatals key to reignite economic growth
-
Student ‘grateful’ to be first Lesedi Benjamin Phehla Scholarship recipient
-
Lerato Moloi's family horrified by her brutal murder
-
Gordhan suggests Eskom board should be dismissed
-
Diamond dealer: Shooting near OR Tambo Airport an attempted heist
-
Cosatu: Sdumo Dlamini’s attendance at Zuma’s party not discussed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.