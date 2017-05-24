TUT suspends activities at Pretoria campus amid protests
A group of workers, under the banner of ‘outsourcing must fall’, prevented students and staff from entering the institution on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology has shut its Pretoria campus for the day amid protests.
A group of workers, under the banner of "Outsourcing Must Fall", prevented students and staff from entering the institution on Wednesday morning.
It’s understood they're against the university's hiring of an external security company.
TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter explains: “Management has since decided that activities at the Pretoria campus will be suspended for today. We will meet a bit later and issue a statement for the remainder of this week.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
