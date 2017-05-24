'Safa to have female vice president by 2018’
The South African Football Association says it’s committed to transparency and gender equality both on and off the field.
PARLIAMENT - The South African Football Association (Safa) says it’s committed to transparency and gender equality both on and off the field.
Safa officials briefed the Sports and Recreation Portfolio Committee on Wednesday, outlining future objectives and development goals.
Safa CEO Dennis Mumble has committed that by 2018 the body that governs the game in South Africa will have a female vice president.
Added to that they’ve made it a priority to increase the number of female seats on Safa’s NEC.
Mumble says they pride themselves on being a transparent body as they adhere to international standards of transparency.
He also interestingly explained they’ve effectively closed the internal financial department and they’ve instead opted to outsource that function to a private firm.
As yet, neither Mumble nor President Danny Jordaan have mentioned Fifa’s charging of referee Joseph Lamptey for unlawfully influencing the recent Bafana Bafana match and what effect it will have on their World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
5 human trafficking suspects face court this week
-
'Zwelethu Mthethwa should not go to jail'
-
[WATCH] Housing protest reignites in Diepkloof
-
Gordhan's Denel challenge: Prove you're not captured
-
'Ford SA offered us a car after our brother burnt to death'
-
DA: Eskom destroying key documents related to Molefe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.