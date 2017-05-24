Popular Topics
'Safa to have female vice president by 2018’

The South African Football Association says it’s committed to transparency and gender equality both on and off the field.

FILE: Picture: Safa.
FILE: Picture: Safa.
2 hours ago

PARLIAMENT - The South African Football Association (Safa) says it’s committed to transparency and gender equality both on and off the field.

Safa officials briefed the Sports and Recreation Portfolio Committee on Wednesday, outlining future objectives and development goals.

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble has committed that by 2018 the body that governs the game in South Africa will have a female vice president.

Added to that they’ve made it a priority to increase the number of female seats on Safa’s NEC.

Mumble says they pride themselves on being a transparent body as they adhere to international standards of transparency.

He also interestingly explained they’ve effectively closed the internal financial department and they’ve instead opted to outsource that function to a private firm.

As yet, neither Mumble nor President Danny Jordaan have mentioned Fifa’s charging of referee Joseph Lamptey for unlawfully influencing the recent Bafana Bafana match and what effect it will have on their World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

