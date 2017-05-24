Gordhan suggests Eskom board should be dismissed

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has challenged the Eskom board to come clean on exactly what led to the reinstatement of Brian Molefe.

CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says he doesn’t believe the Eskom board has served South Africa well and it might be time for them to go.

The former Finance Minister has challenged the Eskom board to come clean on exactly what led to the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as the power utility's chief executive.

Playing a very different role as an ordinary member of Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee on Tuesday, Gordhan used the opportunity to tear into the board.

He says the board’s actions have reached the point where Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown should consider dismissing them or they should resign.

Gordhan also suggested a full forensic audit into board decisions at the parastatal.

There were no holds barred when Gordhan had his turn to question the Eskom board.

He says any inquiry into Molefe’s appointment as chief executive officer should also take into consideration his former role at Transnet and transactions that took place under his tenure that have since come under scrutiny.

“If you want to connect the dots then connect all the dots. We should ask ourselves who did what and where, and in service of what cause at the end of the day.”

Brown was also not spared, with Gordhan questioning why Eskom chose not to litigate over the R30 million pension payout due to Molefe.

“Who made what phone call to whom or which meeting took place with whom?”

CHALLENGE THE MEDIA?

Gordhan has questioned why Eskom has not challenged any media reports alleging impropriety. He accused the board of abusing state resources to benefit a few.

He lashed out at the board, saying it was living in its own oblivion and treating Eskom like a personal toy and was not buying self-praise from board members who said the entity was in a sound financial position.

“Numbers can speak all sorts of games and stories. Auditors only check a sample of transactions and hopefully, it's representative of what's going on.”

He wanted to know why the board had not taken legal steps against the media.

“If Dr Naidoo and Dr Ngubane are so proficient as directors, why haven't they challenged this if these are lies? Otherwise, we have to accept them as the truth.”

Gordhan also had a word of advice for Minister Brown, saying she should consider using her powers to fire the board sooner, rather than later.

