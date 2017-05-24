NW police negotiate release of Ditsobotla mayor in hostage drama
Police spokesperson in the North West Sabata Mokgwabone says they are trying to ascertain the reason for the hostage situation.
JOHANNESBURG – Negotiations are underway for the release of Ditsobotla mayor Daniel Buthelezi at a municipal building in Lichtenburg this evening.
Police are negotiating with a group believed to be community members.
Police spokesperson in the North West Sabata Mokgwabone says they are trying to ascertain the reason for the hostage situation.
Violent protests erupted in the area earlier this month when residents demanded access to basic service delivery from the municipality.
#Ditsobotla pic.twitter.com/lxRjhmSRgO— Tonix (@Matsinix) May 24, 2017
Mokgwabone says police are on scene.
“Our negotiators are negotiating with those who are holding the mayor hostage to try and release him. The situation at the moment is calm except that we are trying to manage the situation through negotiation.”
More in Local
-
SA allows telecoms operators to keep broadband spectrum until 2028
-
SA mining chamber says $215m in pensions uncollected by ex-miners
-
Students march against violence towards women, LGBTI community
-
Mafevuka trial: Poor lighting claim casts shadow on witness account
-
Rand hits new 4-week high
-
NPA rejects claims of memory loss in Mthethwa case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.