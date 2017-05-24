Popular Topics
NW police negotiate release of Ditsobotla mayor in hostage drama

Police spokesperson in the North West Sabata Mokgwabone says they are trying to ascertain the reason for the hostage situation.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Negotiations are underway for the release of Ditsobotla mayor Daniel Buthelezi at a municipal building in Lichtenburg this evening.

Police are negotiating with a group believed to be community members.

Police spokesperson in the North West Sabata Mokgwabone says they are trying to ascertain the reason for the hostage situation.

Violent protests erupted in the area earlier this month when residents demanded access to basic service delivery from the municipality.

Mokgwabone says police are on scene.

“Our negotiators are negotiating with those who are holding the mayor hostage to try and release him. The situation at the moment is calm except that we are trying to manage the situation through negotiation.”

