Go

Load shredding: DA wants probe into Eskom document destruction claims

The DA wants Minister Lynne Brown to investigate claims that key documents around Brian Molefe’s employment are being destroyed.

FILE: DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone at a picket outside Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Johannesburg on 15 May 2017 against the reappointment of the utility's CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to urgently investigate claims that Eskom has been destroying key documents and correspondence relating to the Brian Molefe fiasco.

Yesterday Brown and the Eskom board were grilled by Parliament's portfolio committee about Molefe's controversial reinstatement.

Initially, Molefe resigned last year, and then was reappointed over a week ago due to issues around his R30 million retirement package.

LISTEN: Parliament committee not convinced by Eskom's explanation on Molefe

It has now emerged that Eskom’s CEO didn't resign but was instead on unpaid leave.

The DA's shadow minister for public enterprises Natasha Mazzone says, “A source in Eskom reported to the DA this morning that certain documents relating to the appointment and previous employment of Brian Molefe were in the process of being destroyed.

"In light of this, I have requested that Minister Lynne Brown urgently intervene to find out what documents, if any, have been destroyed and to make sure that no future documents are destroyed.”

