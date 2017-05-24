Load shredding: DA wants probe into Eskom document destruction claims

The DA wants Minister Lynne Brown to investigate claims that key documents around Brian Molefe’s employment are being destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to urgently investigate claims that Eskom has been destroying key documents and correspondence relating to the Brian Molefe fiasco.

Yesterday Brown and the Eskom board were grilled by Parliament's portfolio committee about Molefe's controversial reinstatement.

Initially, Molefe resigned last year, and then was reappointed over a week ago due to issues around his R30 million retirement package.

It has now emerged that Eskom’s CEO didn't resign but was instead on unpaid leave.

The DA's shadow minister for public enterprises Natasha Mazzone says, “A source in Eskom reported to the DA this morning that certain documents relating to the appointment and previous employment of Brian Molefe were in the process of being destroyed.

"In light of this, I have requested that Minister Lynne Brown urgently intervene to find out what documents, if any, have been destroyed and to make sure that no future documents are destroyed.”