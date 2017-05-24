[LISTEN] Should SA decriminalise illegal mining?

Radio 702 | Meshack Mbangula, the national coordinator of Mining Affected Communities United in Action group, explains their cause.

CAPE TOWN – The Mining Affected Communities United in Action group has suggested that illegal mining be decriminalised, referring to the zama zamas.

This comes after the South African Federation of Trade Unions last week demanded that illegal miners be trained and given the opportunity to work.

Concerns were raised after at least 40 illegal miners were killed in Welkom last week following an underground explosion.

