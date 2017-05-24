Lerato Moloi's family horrified by her brutal murder

Thousands of community members in Naledi Soweto gathered to pray in the wake of heightened attacks on women.

JOHANNESBURG – Following a night vigil honouring raped and murdered Lerato Moloi, her family says they are horrified at her brutal killing on a day that is supposed to celebrate women, Mothers’ Day.

Thousands of community members in Naledi, Soweto gathered to pray in the wake of heightened attacks on women.

The 27-year-old woman from Naledi was found dumped in a field with her body burnt beyond recognition.

Two men have since been arrested for her killing earlier this month.

Thousands of Soweto residents gathered from near and far to pray for the protection of women.

Lerato’s uncle Bongani Moloi says the violence against women needs to stop.

“It was on Sunday, on Mother's Day. I feel so embarrassed because those people kill a lady on the day that is dedicated to women and mothers and more especially on the 15th, she was supposed to start with her new job.”

Pastors and ward councillors warned men committing domestic violence, while many say they live in fear for their girl children and relatives.

