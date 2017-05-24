Lekita Moore accused set to make admissions on Thursday

Cameron Wilson was arrested after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s body was discovered in Valhalla Park in September.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson has revealed he will make some admissions at his next appearance.

The 20-year-old was arrested after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s body was discovered in Valhalla Park in September.

He was out on bail for another murder at the time and faces three other murder charges as well as attempted murder and rape charges dating back to 2014.

During a brief appearance on Wednesday defence advocate Mohamed Sibda told the court he intends drafting further admissions.

Sibda therefore asked for a postponement until Thursday to afford him time to do this.

The State’s Carine Teunissen was not opposed to the postponement, but asked to be handed a copy of the admissions in advance.

Judge Chantel Fortuin told the accused the court has gone out of its way to accommodate him.

She granted the postponement until Thursday but warned the matter would not stand down again.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)