Lekita Moore accused set to make admissions on Thursday
Cameron Wilson was arrested after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s body was discovered in Valhalla Park in September.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson has revealed he will make some admissions at his next appearance.
The 20-year-old was arrested after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s body was discovered in Valhalla Park in September.
He was out on bail for another murder at the time and faces three other murder charges as well as attempted murder and rape charges dating back to 2014.
During a brief appearance on Wednesday defence advocate Mohamed Sibda told the court he intends drafting further admissions.
Sibda therefore asked for a postponement until Thursday to afford him time to do this.
The State’s Carine Teunissen was not opposed to the postponement, but asked to be handed a copy of the admissions in advance.
Judge Chantel Fortuin told the accused the court has gone out of its way to accommodate him.
She granted the postponement until Thursday but warned the matter would not stand down again.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.