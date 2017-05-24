June court date set for DA’s case against Molefe & Eskom
The DA and EFF want Brian Molefe’s re-appointment as Eskom CEO to be reviewed and set aside.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s case against Brian Molefe and Eskom will be heard in the high court in Pretoria in June.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will also be heading to court.
The parties want Molefe’s re-appointment to be reviewed and set aside.
Molefe resigned last year and then was re-appointed over a week ago due to issues being raised about his R30 million retirement package.
This week it emerged that Molefe didn’t resign but was instead on unpaid leave.
The DA’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe says, “The DA has brought an action in court to review and set aside the reappointment of Mr Brian Molefe as CEO of Eskom on the grounds that it was unlawful and irrational. This case will now be heard in the Gauteng North High Court on 6 and 7 June.”
LISTEN: Parly committee not convinced by Eskom's explanation on Molefe
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
