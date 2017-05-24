Smooth start to Nquthu by-elections

The IEC has given an update on the polling and says all political parties are satisfied with the process.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says voting in the Nquthu by-elections has been smooth so far.

#Nquthu Political Parties are singing & in high spirits near their tents outside the ward 12 venue here @ Springlake pic.twitter.com/qym5n8PazS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017

The commission says it expects the majority of residents to cast their vote later after work today.

IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane says the political environment has been stable so far.

“Our systems and logistics are in place. We managed to open on time and today, and there is nothing makes us worry about these elections.”

#Nquthu #IEC Deputy chair Terry Tselane and KZN IEC head Mawethu Mosery will give an update on voting today. ZN pic.twitter.com/tR2kEydIwI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017

Tselane says they have noted allegations that the ANC has bussed people in from other regions to vote.

“Remember when during the elections, you are dealing with people that are already on the voters’ roll. So if your name does not appear on the voters’ roll, whether you come in buses, it makes absolutely no difference.”

There are no independent candidates for this election.

At least 14 political parties are contesting the by-election.

