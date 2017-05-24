Smooth start to Nquthu by-elections
The IEC has given an update on the polling and says all political parties are satisfied with the process.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says voting in the Nquthu by-elections has been smooth so far.
The IEC has given an update on the polling and says all political parties are satisfied with the process.
#Nquthu Political Parties are singing & in high spirits near their tents outside the ward 12 venue here @ Springlake pic.twitter.com/qym5n8PazS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017
The commission says it expects the majority of residents to cast their vote later after work today.
IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane says the political environment has been stable so far.
“Our systems and logistics are in place. We managed to open on time and today, and there is nothing makes us worry about these elections.”
#Nquthu #IEC Deputy chair Terry Tselane and KZN IEC head Mawethu Mosery will give an update on voting today. ZN pic.twitter.com/tR2kEydIwI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017
Tselane says they have noted allegations that the ANC has bussed people in from other regions to vote.
“Remember when during the elections, you are dealing with people that are already on the voters’ roll. So if your name does not appear on the voters’ roll, whether you come in buses, it makes absolutely no difference.”
There are no independent candidates for this election.
At least 14 political parties are contesting the by-election.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
'Post Bank able to take over grant payments in 2018'
-
420,000 JHB residents won’t receive bills this month
-
Karabo Mokoena murder accused bail application postponed
-
Health Dept expects drop in Limpopo malaria cases
-
Shabangu clarifies ‘weak Karabo Mokoena’ comment
-
5 human trafficking suspects face court this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.