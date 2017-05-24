'We’re not going to be patient until Jesus comes'

Diepkloof protesters in Soweto have vowed to continue to protest until Gauteng Housing MEC Paul Mashatile addresses them regarding their housing issues.

Last week, residents also barricaded streets and waited for feedback from the department but claim that no one came to accept their memorandum of demands.

Community leader Themba Makhubele has told protesters that they’ll camp outside until Mashatile provides answers to their list of questions regarding housing.

“Before you leave today you’re going to get the answers. We’re not going to be patient until Jesus comes.”

#Diepkloof The protester who wrestled with police was released after leaders of the #HousingProtest negotiated for his release.KG pic.twitter.com/7NfQ5AaG8m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017

#Diepkloof #HousingProtest Police arrest one protester who refused to be arrested,ultimately wrestling 🤼 with cops for his release.KG pic.twitter.com/0At2XBoh4G — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017

#Diepkloof Police clash with protesters as they try block more roads in Soweto.KG pic.twitter.com/vFcXVs4sdc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017

He says Mashatile is avoiding residents and hasn’t responded to their request for a community meeting to discuss their grievances.

Earlier, police fired rubber bullets and used teargas on protesters as they clear several roads leading into the area.

While South African Police Service officers and Metro Police try to disperse protesters and clear the road, residents continue to regroup.

The police’s Matlou Mteto says they won’t hesitate to make arrests once they finish removing all the burning tyres from roads.

Residents are chanting struggle songs, demanding to see a government representative.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)