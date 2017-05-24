DA: Eskom destroying key documents related to Molefe
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its reliably learnt that Eskom is in the process of destroying key documents and correspondence relating to the Brian Molefe fiasco.
The opposition party has released a statement on its website saying this must be investigated to prevent any further documents from being destroyed.
On Tuesday, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board were grilled by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee about Molefe’s reinstatement.
Initially Molefe resigned last year and then was re-appointed over a week ago due to issues being raised about his R30 million retirement package.
Now it’s emerged that Molefe didn’t resign but was instead on unpaid leave.
The Portfolio Committee has called for an inquiry while opposition parties the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters have applied for an urgent application to interdict Molefe’s re-appointment.
BREAKING We have it on good authority Eskom is in the process of destroying documents relating to the Molefe fiascohttps://t.co/N0wemq4i7h pic.twitter.com/hVKyBtr8Qh— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 24, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
