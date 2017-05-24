Karabo Mokoena murder accused bail application postponed

Sandile Mantsoe was arrested after Karabo Mokoena’s burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of murdering Karabo Mokoena will have to wait until June to find out if he’ll be granted bail.

Sandile Mantsoe appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested after Mokoena’s burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst.

The Johannesburg magistrates court has postponed Mantsoe’s bail application to next month.

The court has ruled that the media can only report on the bail judgement and not the argument in the application.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane says, “As the State we had concerns about the information that would be revealed in court, that directly impact on the progress and the nature of the investigation.”

Mjonondwane says the nature of the evidence in the Mokoena murder case is of a sensitive nature.

Mantsoe will return to court on 9 June.

WATCH: Remembering Karabo Mokoena

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)