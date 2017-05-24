ANC stalwarts claim to have received threats over Zuma criticism
JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts claim they received threats over their public criticism of President Jacob Zuma.
A group of veterans is sticking to its demands for a consultative conference to help rehabilitate the party.
An investigation is currently underway into the hijacking of MK veteran Thabang Makwetla. He was dumped in Brits on Sunday night.
ANC stalwarts say they are concerned about the incident and the safety of outspoken ANC members of Parliament, such as Dr Makhosi Khoza.
Stalwart Shiela Sisulu has raised concerns.
“Every one of us is being profiled. How are you profiled? I don’t think that was a vague threat to say they’re watching and investigating us.”
The stalwarts have now written to the ANC national executive committee, saying it needs to intervene because the ongoing engagements with the top six aside aren’t going well.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
