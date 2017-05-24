420,000 JHB residents won’t receive bills this month

The city says a major part of its billing system has failed and nearly a 100,000 other account statements have been issued incorrectly.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says a major part of its billing system has failed and that 420,000 account holders will not receive their bills this month.

The city also says nearly a further 100,000 account statements have been issued incorrectly.

Officials say the system that has failed in this way is an automated system, leading to suspicions about why this has happened.

The city's Luyanda Mfeka said, “Looking at the nature of the failure, there is a suspicion that the system was ultimately tampered with and that is why the mayor has ordered the city to begin an investigation.”