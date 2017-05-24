MEC Lesufi wants boys accused of raping grade 2 girl to undergo rehabilitation

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the boys should not be allowed on any school premises until they have completed a rehabilitation program.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he believes three boys accused of raping a grade 2 pupil at a Randburg school should not only be suspended but must undergo some form of rehabilitation programme.

The incident happened at the IR Griffiths Primary School last month.

The grade 7 boys have been charged with rape and suspended from school.

“When they succeed, then they can come back to the system. But just to say 'move from this school, expelled to another school', I really believe it needs a complete review, and that’s has been my argument actually.”