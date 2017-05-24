Popular Topics
MEC Lesufi wants boys accused of raping grade 2 girl to undergo rehabilitation

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the boys should not be allowed on any school premises until they have completed a rehabilitation program.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesuf. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he believes three boys accused of raping a grade 2 pupil at a Randburg school should not only be suspended but must undergo some form of rehabilitation programme.

The incident happened at the IR Griffiths Primary School last month.

The grade 7 boys have been charged with rape and suspended from school.

Lesufi says the boys should not be allowed on any school premises until they have completed a rehabilitation program.

“When they succeed, then they can come back to the system. But just to say 'move from this school, expelled to another school', I really believe it needs a complete review, and that’s has been my argument actually.”

