Sinoxolo Mafevuka murder trial resumes after crime scene inspection

CAPE TOWN – The trial against two men accused of raping and killing Sinoxolo Mafevuka will resume in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.

An inspection in loco was conducted on Monday at the site where the 19-year-old's body was found in March last year.

The accused were present.

While the Western Cape High Court delegation mapped out details in relation to the crime scene, Town Two residents demonstrated in support of Mafevuka’s family.

Particular focus is being put on the distance between a mast light and the communal ablution facilities where Mafevuka’s body was found.

The defence had questioned the lighting around the toilets, as this is pertinent to the State’s eyewitnesses who claim they saw the two accused drag a woman to the toilets late at night.

Officers have also measured the distance from the accused's house to the home of the diseased.

