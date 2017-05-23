President Zuma joins world leaders in condemning Manchester Arena attack

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says it hasn’t received reports of South African casualties in the attack.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has joined world leaders in condemning an attack at a concert in Manchester in which 22 people were killed and 59 others injured.

Police say a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device following an Ariana Grande show.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says it hasn’t received reports of South African casualties from the high commission in London.

Spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says: “President Zuma has extended his condolences to the government and the people of the United Kingdom, in particular, the families and the loved ones of those that have lost the relatives.”

HEIGHTENED SECURITY

Senior British ministers are to hold a meeting to discuss security following the overnight explosion in Manchester.

As investigations continue, police in the UK have confirmed they are treating it as a terrorist attack but have yet to confirm rumours it was the work of a suicide bomber.

Britain is already on its second highest level of terror alert, but if the explosion at Manchester Arena is the work of terrorists it will be the deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings.

It would also appear to target children and teenagers.

Ministers and officials must decide if any further security measures need to be implemented in the UK and have paused campaigning in the general election.

PARENTS' ANGUISH

Desperate parents and friends used social media to search for loved ones who attended Monday's concert while the wounded were being treated at six hospitals across Manchester.

"Everyone pls share this, my little sister Emma was at the Ari concert tonight in #Manchester and she isn't answering her phone, pls help me," said one message posted alongside a picture of a blonde girl with flowers in her hair.

Paula Robinson, 48, from West Dalton about 40 miles east of Manchester, said she was at the train station next to the arena with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw dozens of teenage girls screaming and running away from the arena.

"We ran out," Robinson told Reuters. "It was literally seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me."

Robinson took dozens of teenage girls to the nearby Holiday Inn Express hotel and tweeted out her phone number to worried parents, telling them to meet her there. She said her phone had not stopped ringing since her tweet.

"Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children," she said. "There were lots of lots children at Holiday Inn."

ELECTION CAMPAIGN SUSPENDED

The blast also came two and half weeks ahead of an election in which Prime Minister Theresa May is predicted by opinion polls to win a large majority.

May said earlier that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," May said in a statement. "All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

May is due to hold a crisis response meeting.

Britain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following the attack.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the 8 June election would be suspended.

"I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his condolences over the blast to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Chinese state media reported.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)