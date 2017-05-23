Super sleuth Piet Byleveldt’s health deteriorating in hospital - wife

-
[LISTEN] How police no-go zones affect communitiesLocal
-
Gordhan: Eskom board treating power utility like a personal toyLocal
-
Super sleuth Piet Byleveldt’s health deteriorating in hospital - wifeLocal
-
President Zuma joins world leaders in condemning Manchester Arena attackLocal
-
Lynne Brown's full statement on Brian MolefeLocal
-
Lesufi to convene meeting with Gauteng boys' school over abuseLocal
Popular Topics
-
Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegationSport
-
Button says Monaco return poses no pressureSport
-
Europa league success crucial for Mourinho’s reputationSport
-
Muddled Murray searching for form ahead of French OpenSport
-
Chelsea’s Conte named Manager of the Year – LMASport
-
City, Liverpool deny Arsenal Champions League slot on final daySport
Popular Topics
-
Cigarette filters may increase lung cancer riskLifestyle
-
'Angry Birds' movie sequel set to release in 2019Lifestyle
-
James Corden leads tributes to Ariana Grande concert victimsLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande ‘broken’ after deadly concert explosionWorld
-
Nicole Kidman keeps family and work separateLifestyle
-
Liam Payne filled with joy by Bear's smileLifestyle
-
Naomi Watts is OK after Liev Schrieber splitLifestyle
-
Katy Perry lands 25m pay dealLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Pippa Middleton's wedding: A touch of royaltyWorld
-
Malema: ANC a corrupt kingdom ruled by ZumaLocal
-
Nquthu residents urged to snub ANC at the by-electionLocal
-
Cosatu CEC discusses whether to allow Zuma to ever address any of its meetingsLocal
-
Nquthu by-elections: ANC KZN accuses IFP of blackmailing police, IECLocal
-
KZN ANCYL: Khoza threat claim ‘manufactured’ to gain public sympathyLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] The DA’s moment in the maelstromOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Eskom is hoping for a tariff hike. It may not get itBusiness
-
[FACT CHECK] Does rooibos tea reduce stress hormones, helping you lose weight?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Protesters echo global cry: democracy isn’t making lives betterOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem of money in politicsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pop music, the bridge to racial segregation?Opinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Is suicide the 3rd leading cause of death for those aged 15-24?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
Gordhan: Eskom board treating power utility like a personal toyLocal
-
Lynne Brown's full statement on Brian MolefeLocal
-
City of Joburg's first coalition govt expected to deliver budgetLocal
-
[WATCH] Lynne Brown grilled on Molefe's reinstatementLocal
-
MPC meets over interest rate decision as SA awaits Moody's reviewLocal
-
Numsa confirms General Motors set to retrench staffLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
Super sleuth Piet Byleveldt’s health deteriorating in hospital - wife
The super sleuth with a reputation for cracking big cases and catching serial killers was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
JOHANNESBURG – Former policeman Piet Byleveldt’s wife says his condition has deteriorated over night and he is very ill.
The super sleuth with a reputation for cracking big cases and catching serial killers was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
He now has pneumonia and a double lung infection and is being cared for at the Wilgeheuwel Hospital on the West Rand.
His wife Elize says she met with his specialist on Tuesday morning and it’s a matter of hours now.
“Actually, it’s a matter of time. We’re taking it hour by hour at this stage. His condition has deteriorated now from day to day. He’s sleeping backwards.”
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] They find it difficult to work with black people - George Sebulelaone minute ago
-
[LISTEN] How police no-go zones affect communities13 minutes ago
-
Gordhan: Eskom board treating power utility like a personal toy30 minutes ago
-
President Zuma joins world leaders in condemning Manchester Arena attack41 minutes ago
-
Lynne Brown's full statement on Brian Molefeone hour ago
-
Lesufi to convene meeting with Gauteng boys' school over abuseone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.