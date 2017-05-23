Popular Topics


Super sleuth Piet Byleveldt’s health deteriorating in hospital - wife

The super sleuth with a reputation for cracking big cases and catching serial killers was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

FILE: Piet Byleveld pictured in 2007. Picture: Gallo Images
FILE: Piet Byleveld pictured in 2007. Picture: Gallo Images
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former policeman Piet Byleveldt’s wife says his condition has deteriorated over night and he is very ill.

The super sleuth with a reputation for cracking big cases and catching serial killers was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

He now has pneumonia and a double lung infection and is being cared for at the Wilgeheuwel Hospital on the West Rand.

His wife Elize says she met with his specialist on Tuesday morning and it’s a matter of hours now.

“Actually, it’s a matter of time. We’re taking it hour by hour at this stage. His condition has deteriorated now from day to day. He’s sleeping backwards.”

