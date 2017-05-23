Northlink College students march concludes peacefully

The group has handed over a memorandum listing their grievances to the institution's management.

CAPE TOWN - Northlink College says a planned march by some of the students on Tuesday concluded in a peaceful manner.

The group handed over a memorandum listing their grievances to the institution's management, with an increase in their travel allowances as the main issue.

But some of the demands include free Wi-Fi on campus, as well as sanitary wear for the woman on campus.

The college's Ivan Swart says its Parow and Protea campuses will remain closed indefinitely.

“The college management is working through this memorandum to see how we can accommodate and find the middle ground to avert any further disruptions.”