Northlink College students march concludes peacefully

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Northlink College students march concludes peacefully

The group has handed over a memorandum listing their grievances to the institution's management.

FILE: Northlink College logo. Picture: Twitter.
FILE: Northlink College logo. Picture: Twitter.
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Northlink College says a planned march by some of the students on Tuesday concluded in a peaceful manner.

The group handed over a memorandum listing their grievances to the institution's management, with an increase in their travel allowances as the main issue.

But some of the demands include free Wi-Fi on campus, as well as sanitary wear for the woman on campus.

The college's Ivan Swart says its Parow and Protea campuses will remain closed indefinitely.

“The college management is working through this memorandum to see how we can accommodate and find the middle ground to avert any further disruptions.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA