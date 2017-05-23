Northlink College students march concludes peacefully

-
Mbalula: Women abuse should be treated as serious crime
#Eskoming: Twitter ain't buying Molefe comeback excuses
Family last saw Sinoxolo Mafevuka alive when she went to the toilet
[WATCH] The life and legacy of Roger Moore
'Henri van Breda must've been standing still to sustain his wounds'
Metrorail warns of delays following train accident
[WATCH] Nicky Hayden remembered as a superstar
Warren Whiteley named Springbok captain for 2017
[LISTEN] Young soccer stars get invitation to tour Germany
Vunipola 'big loss' for Lions but more will follow – Gatland
Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
Do you wish you could add extra memory to your brain?
[LISTEN FROM THE ARCHIVE] Roger Moore talks good old 007 days
Chris Brown 'to skip' Karrueche Tran restraining order hearing
Happiness research: Key to creativity has little to do with angst
Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89
Katy Perry calls on Taylor Swift to end feud
[LISTEN] Surfer Shaun Tomson on inspiring people to achieve their goals
Cigarette filters may increase lung cancer risk
'Allowing Zuma to address May Day rally was inconsistent with our position'
[ANALYSIS] Politics in the Age of Lies
ANC: Eskom's response to Parly on Molefe amounts to perjury
[WATCH LIVE] Treasury, Police budget vote
Rabelani Dagada: #JoburgBudget17 aimed at assisting the poor
Cosatu bars Zuma from addressing its events
[ANALYSIS] As bombs return, what can be done to make venues safer?
[OPINION] The question of future aid and Africa
[ANALYSIS] The DA's moment in the maelstrom
[OPINION] Eskom is hoping for a tariff hike. It may not get it
[FACT CHECK] Does rooibos tea reduce stress hormones, helping you lose weight?
[OPINION] Protesters echo global cry: democracy isn't making lives better
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!
Rules on removing a president in South Africa
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to close
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western Cape
World Economic Forum 2017
Matric Results 2016
Rand firms on rumours that ANC to discuss Zuma's removal
WannaCry caused panic, but didn't make much money. Why?
MPs grill Shaun Abrahams on details of state capture probe
[LISTEN] They find it difficult to work with black people - George Sebulela
Gordhan: Eskom board treating power utility like a personal toy
Lynne Brown's full statement on Brian Molefe
Northlink College students march concludes peacefully
The group has handed over a memorandum listing their grievances to the institution's management.
CAPE TOWN - Northlink College says a planned march by some of the students on Tuesday concluded in a peaceful manner.
The group handed over a memorandum listing their grievances to the institution's management, with an increase in their travel allowances as the main issue.
But some of the demands include free Wi-Fi on campus, as well as sanitary wear for the woman on campus.
The college's Ivan Swart says its Parow and Protea campuses will remain closed indefinitely.
“The college management is working through this memorandum to see how we can accommodate and find the middle ground to avert any further disruptions.”
Mbalula: Women abuse should be treated as serious crime
#Eskoming: Twitter ain't buying Molefe comeback excuses
Family last saw Sinoxolo Mafevuka alive when she went to the toilet
'Henri van Breda must've been standing still to sustain his wounds'
Metrorail warns of delays following train accident
Some Capetonians' innovative ways to cut back on water use
