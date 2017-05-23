Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy mayor Bobani keeps position
Following a meeting between coalition partners on Monday night, the DA withdrew its ultimatum to the UDM for the removal of Bobani from the mayoral committee.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Mongameli Bobani will be staying put after the Democratic Alliance (DA) rescinded its decision to fire him from the mayoral committee.
Following a meeting between coalition partners on Monday night, the DA withdrew its ultimatum to the United Democratic Movement for the removal of Bobani from the mayoral committee.
It was agreed that a committee will try and resolve the conflict between Bobani and Mayor Athol Trollip, who don't see eye to eye on governance in the metro.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says they must move fast to quell the tensions.
“We need to make sure that these problems are attended to and investigated. We made it clear in the meeting that if it is found that an individual has not toed the line, they must be taken to task.”
The DA has also pulled plans to bring a motion of no confidence in Bobani at a council meeting which is currently underway.
