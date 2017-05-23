MPs grill Shaun Abrahams on details of state capture probe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

MPs grill Shaun Abrahams on details of state capture probe

The NPA head says he can’t say how much money is involved in the state capture allegations contained in Thuli Madonsela’s final report.

FILE: National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams speaks in Parliament. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN
FILE: National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams speaks in Parliament. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN
one hour ago

PARLIAMENT - National Director of Public Prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams says he can’t say how much money is involved in the state capture allegations contained in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s final report.

Abrahams has also told MPs it would not be right to name those who are being investigated.

Abrahams and other members of the anti-corruption team are briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Nyami Booi wanted to know the anti-corruption task team’s understanding of state capture, the extent of the Gupta family’s involvement and whether they enjoy political protection.

“How can you make us feel a little bit happy that the matter doesn’t have political influence… people are concerned about the rule of law”.

Abrahams says the only aspect of the state capture report’s allegations being investigated so far is Eskom’s coal mining deal with the Gupta-linked Tegeta company.

“It’s difficult for me to say to this committee what the specific amounts are or the specific persons that are the subject of the investigation.”

Booi also questioned why the task team’s figures for amounts under investigation fall far short of the R48 billion in irregular expenditure reported by the Auditor-General.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA