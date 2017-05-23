MPs grill Shaun Abrahams on details of state capture probe
The NPA head says he can’t say how much money is involved in the state capture allegations contained in Thuli Madonsela’s final report.
PARLIAMENT - National Director of Public Prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams says he can’t say how much money is involved in the state capture allegations contained in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s final report.
Abrahams has also told MPs it would not be right to name those who are being investigated.
Abrahams and other members of the anti-corruption team are briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
African National Congress (ANC) MP Nyami Booi wanted to know the anti-corruption task team’s understanding of state capture, the extent of the Gupta family’s involvement and whether they enjoy political protection.
“How can you make us feel a little bit happy that the matter doesn’t have political influence… people are concerned about the rule of law”.
Abrahams says the only aspect of the state capture report’s allegations being investigated so far is Eskom’s coal mining deal with the Gupta-linked Tegeta company.
“It’s difficult for me to say to this committee what the specific amounts are or the specific persons that are the subject of the investigation.”
Booi also questioned why the task team’s figures for amounts under investigation fall far short of the R48 billion in irregular expenditure reported by the Auditor-General.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
