Metrorail warns of delays following train accident
Two people were injured when a train struck their car at the crossing earlier toda. The rail service and surrounding roads remain closed due to the incident.
CAPE TOWN – Metrorail has warned of delays of up to an hour to part of the South Peninsula following a crash at the Uxbridge level crossing near Lakeside.
Two people were injured when a train struck their car on the crossing earlier on Tuesday.
The rail service and surrounding roads remain closed due to the incident.
#SouthernLineCT : Residual delays of 60 + min due earlier Uxbridge level crossing accident. Sorry for the delay to your journey.— Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) May 23, 2017
Metrorail's Riana Scott says there is a limited service operating in the area.
“Both railway lines have closed for the investigation. The revised transport arrangements are a limited bus service between Retreat and Fish Hoek and a train service between Fish Hoek and Simons Town. At this stage, our technicians are unable to guarantee full recovery by afternoon peak.”
More in Local
-
Mbalula: Women abuse should be treated as serious crime
-
#Eskoming: Twitter ain't buying Molefe comeback excuses
-
Family last saw Sinoxolo Mafevuka alive when she went to the toilet
-
‘Henri van Breda must’ve been standing still to sustain his wounds’
-
Northlink College students march concludes peacefully
-
Some Capetonians' innovative ways to cut back on water use
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.