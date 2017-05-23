Metrorail warns of delays following train accident

Two people were injured when a train struck their car at the crossing earlier toda. The rail service and surrounding roads remain closed due to the incident.

CAPE TOWN – Metrorail has warned of delays of up to an hour to part of the South Peninsula following a crash at the Uxbridge level crossing near Lakeside.

Two people were injured when a train struck their car on the crossing earlier on Tuesday.

The rail service and surrounding roads remain closed due to the incident.

#SouthernLineCT : Residual delays of 60 + min due earlier Uxbridge level crossing accident. Sorry for the delay to your journey. — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) May 23, 2017

Metrorail's Riana Scott says there is a limited service operating in the area.

“Both railway lines have closed for the investigation. The revised transport arrangements are a limited bus service between Retreat and Fish Hoek and a train service between Fish Hoek and Simons Town. At this stage, our technicians are unable to guarantee full recovery by afternoon peak.”