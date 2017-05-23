[LISTEN] Young soccer stars get invitation to tour Germany

Cape Talk | A young team of players from South Africa have been invited to go to Germany to tour the country and get football education.

The purpose of the trip is also to expose the boys to explore careers overseas and help prepare them to become better players. And if lucky, they might even strike a deal and play for some local team there.

The coach says they need about R30,000 to make sure one of the boys makes the trip which could change his life as this is a life-changing opportunity.

