[LISTEN] Young soccer stars get invitation to tour Germany
Cape Talk | A young team of players from South Africa have been invited to go to Germany to tour the country and get football education.
Young soccer players from South Africa have been invited to go tour Germany to get football education and see how other teams train and to learn how to make it in the football fraternity.
The purpose of the trip is also to expose the boys to explore careers overseas and help prepare them to become better players. And if lucky, they might even strike a deal and play for some local team there.
The coach says they need about R30,000 to make sure one of the boys makes the trip which could change his life as this is a life-changing opportunity.
Listen to the interview for full information.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] How vulnerable are our youth to terror organisations?
-
[LISTEN] Virgin Active gets in on water saving act
-
[LISTEN] 'We can't call every Nigerian corrupt'
-
[LISTEN] They find it difficult to work with black people - George Sebulela
-
[LISTEN] Surfer Shaun Tomson on inspiring people to achieve their goals
-
[LISTEN] How police no-go zones affect communities
-
[LISTEN] Study: Accidents more likely to occur closer to home
-
[LISTEN] How bad is Cape Town's water shortage?
-
[LISTEN] Cronin: Zuma's resignation in the interest of SA & ANC
-
[LISTEN] Tips for raising children with ADHD
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba on why he suspended City of Joburg's ombudsman
-
[LISTEN] Are most people dishonest about their sexuality?
-
[LISTEN] UDM leader responds to Nelson Mandela Bay coalition threat
-
[LISTEN] Should WhatsApp group admins be responsible for members’ content?
-
[LISTEN] Up close and personal with Florence Masebe
-
[LISTEN] Trump’s 5 worst blunders… so far!
-
[LISTEN] AmaBhungane on Gupta mine grab - how Brown misled Parliament
-
[LISTEN] Do young blacks have a voice in the DA?
-
Fikile Mbalula says he will intervene in Phahlane/Ipid saga
-
[LISTEN] OR Tambo Airport assassination: Eyewitness recounts
-
[LISTEN] How to make a million rand
-
[LISTEN] Tips to help avoid being hijacked
-
[LISTEN] Why Moeletsi Mbeki believes ANC’s time is up
-
[LISTEN] No joke! Brian Molefe to return to Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.