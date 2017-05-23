[LISTEN] Virgin Active gets in on water saving act
Cape Talk | Les Aupiais says they have come up with new ways to make sure people don’t use water excessively and take too much time in the shower after gym.
Head of Strategic Communications at Virgin Active, Les Aupiais, talks about ways to save water amid the drought conditions facing the Western Cape.
Aupiais says they have come up with new ways to make sure people don’t use water excessively and take too much time in the shower after gym.
She says their members have been introduced to some new water saving techniques and this has been accompanied by the change in the equipment and structure in how people can use water in their facilities.
This includes closing the pool, shutting down of the steam room and making sure members don’t take longer showers than necessary.
