Lenasia residents to host memorial service for murdered boy (9)
JOHANNESBURG – Lenasia residents will be hosting a memorial service for nine-year-old Keketso Mahlakwana, whose body was found in a veld last week.
The little boy was last seen playing outside the Flamingo Primary School last week.
It’s understood he was abducted by unknown men travelling in a white minibus taxi.
Memorial organiser Kumari Naransamy has urged community members to unite in the fight against women and child abuse.
“We’re having a memorial service for Keketso tomorrow from 11 to 12 pm. Sadly his life was taken away at a very young stage.
“And we as the community we’d like to show our heartfelt concern for kidnapping and killings of our kids. We do hope and pray that the kidnappers do come to book.”
At the same time, police are still searching for a man who could be linked to the kidnapping of an eight-month-old baby in Soshanguve.
It’s understood that the man, who is believed to be the mother’s boyfriend, returned the baby girl to her grandmother’s house on Monday after being at large for almost a week.
Family spokesperson Tsekedi Mokgale says: “The baby is much better as per the doctor has seen her at the clinic. All I could say is that if the police can speed up the process and arrest the guy. It’s been a traumatic weekend for the family.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
