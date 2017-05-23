Gordhan: Eskom board treating power utility like a personal toy

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan wants to know whether the Eskom board's hand was forced into reappointing him.

CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has laid into the Eskom board accusing them of treating the parastatal like a personal toy for the benefit of a few.

A member of Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee, Gordhan has called for a full forensic audit of board decisions.

The committee is probing the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom chief executive.

Pravin Gordhan hasn’t minced his words at his first appearance at a parliamentary committee meeting.

He wants to know whether their hand was forced into reappointing him.

He’s also asked Lynne Brown why she did not decide to litigate on the matter of the R30m pension payout to Molefe.

Gordhan says it may be time that the Eskom board is dissolved.

BROWN GRILLED ON MOLEFE REINSTATEMENT

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown earlier faced a barrage of questions from MPs as the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee demanded answers about Brian Molefe’s reinstatement.

Brown said she had withdrawn her opposition to the first part of the DA’s legal case to stop Molefe from continuing in the role.

Board chairman Ben Ngubane, however, refused to answer MPs' questions, saying he’d been advised by his lawyer not to do so.

MPs were outraged, saying that the Molefe matter has made the country a laughing stock.

Brown said that under Eskom’s earlier governance regulations she was not required to be privy to Molefe’s appointment as chief executive officer.

She told the committee she was under the impression that he had resigned when he announced he was leaving the company in December.

Brown said that the first she had learnt of a R30 million pension payout was when she was approached by the media in April.

This, she said, was also the first time she learnt he had requested early retirement.

"So I didn't expect that society would universally welcome news of Mr Molefe's return to Eskom following the allegations levelled against him in the Public Protector's State of Capture report."

Brown said she supported Molefe’s return to the parastatal last week as long as it was legal, believing his reinstatement would be more valuable to the company than paying him R30 million.

WATCH: Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown explains Brian Molefe's reinstatement

Read Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's full statement on Brian Molefe here.