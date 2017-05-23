Eskom: ‘Questions are aplenty, answers are all over the show’

Eskom failed at convincing Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO, with the ANC equating their response 'perjury'.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has hit out at Eskom over its representations in Parliament the Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has pulled out of court action and the parastatal's chair says he'll now welcome any inquiries into the utility.

The party says the representations made in Parliament today about why Molefe was reinstated as Chief Executive Officer are disingenuous and amount to perjury.

Earlier today both Minister Brown and Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane said there were documents to back up their decisions around why Molefe was first allowed to leave the utility and was then reinstated.

But ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Pravin Gordhan asked Eskom to release all of the documents involved in these decisions.

“As several members have pointed out the questions are aplenty and the answers are all over the show. They lack credibility both in the public domain, and, from what I’m hearing, here as well.”

The governing party's Zizi Kodwa says it's clear that the version of events given by Eskom keeps changing.

“There is too much incoherence in the version and at the same time, there is so much contradiction. That’s why we say that Parliament must deal with this as we directed last week that we want out government to deal with this issue with the clear suggestion from the ANC that let that decision be rescinded and withdrawn.”

Ngubane says he welcomes any and all inquiries into the power utility.

He insists Brian Molefe's reappointment as CEO followed due process after the board accepted his departure in December as an early retirement.

Ngubane says the board acted on the best legal advice to reinstate him.

“I will defend this board up to the end because I know that we worked (and) how strenuous it has been.”

But acting committee chair Daphne Rantho was unmoved.

“We are not convinced as the committee. Maybe of you give us some other information.”

Eskom will now be given 14 days to provide the committee with the necessary documents.

BROWN BACK TRACKS ON DA APPLICATION ON MOLEFE REAPPOINTMENT

The public enterprise minister has withdrawn her opposition to an urgent court application aimed at setting aside Molefe's reappointment.

When Molefe returned to Eskom last Monday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged papers in the High Court to interdict his reappointment.

WATCH: Pickets and praises as Molefe returns to work

The opposition party argues that Eskom’s CEO left the utility in the interests of "good governance" and then returned a few months later after issues with his R30 million pension payout.

Brown opposed the application, but today she has confirmed she's withdrawn her opposition and will abide by the court ruling.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)