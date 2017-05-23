Cosatu bars Zuma from addressing its events

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Cosatu bars Zuma from addressing its events

The decision comes after President Jacob Zuma was booed and heckled during Cosatu's main May Day Rally in Bloemfontein earlier this month and prevented from addressing workers.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma answers questions in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: President Jacob Zuma answers questions in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Unions (Cosatu) has taken a decision to bar President Jacob Zuma from addressing its activities.

The labour federation held a briefing earlier on Tuesday following its special central executive committee meeting.

Their decision comes after President Jacob Zuma was booed and heckled during Cosatu's main May Day Rally in Bloemfontein earlier this month and prevented from addressing workers.

Some unions affiliated to Cosatu objected to the president's address, saying that by allowing him to address Cosatu's events a confusing message was sent about the federation's position on the president to step down.

Cosatu general-secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says they have taken a decision that allowing the president to address workers on May Day was inconsistent with its position for Zuma to step down.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA