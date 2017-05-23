Cosatu bars Zuma from addressing its events
The decision comes after President Jacob Zuma was booed and heckled during Cosatu's main May Day Rally in Bloemfontein earlier this month and prevented from addressing workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Unions (Cosatu) has taken a decision to bar President Jacob Zuma from addressing its activities.
The labour federation held a briefing earlier on Tuesday following its special central executive committee meeting.
Their decision comes after President Jacob Zuma was booed and heckled during Cosatu's main May Day Rally in Bloemfontein earlier this month and prevented from addressing workers.
Some unions affiliated to Cosatu objected to the president's address, saying that by allowing him to address Cosatu's events a confusing message was sent about the federation's position on the president to step down.
Cosatu general-secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says they have taken a decision that allowing the president to address workers on May Day was inconsistent with its position for Zuma to step down.
