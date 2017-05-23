Connect the dots on state capture, Gordhan urges South Africans
Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan also warned of those who use the term radical economic transformation but don't intend on transforming the economy for all.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has urged South Africans to connect the dots and see who is benefiting from state capture and where the money is going.
Gordhan was speaking at the University of Johannesburg on Monday on the global and political economy.
He also warned of those who use the term radical economic transformation but don't intend on transforming the economy for all.
Gordhan says South Africans should be wary of state capture.
“What does it mean, how does it operate, who are the beneficiaries, what are being deprived of as a country and where is this money going?"
WATCH #PravinGordhan on State capture. MK pic.twitter.com/4aIP0eyKUr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2017
He says society needs to join the dots.
“Don’t just see things in their isolated fragments. See them in connection with each other, so that we can understand the picture of this phenomenon called state capture and the kind of damage it’s actually doing.”
Gordhan says there needs to be a new moral authority in South Africa from both civil society and other ranks of society to help clamp down on corruption.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
