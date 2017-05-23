City of CT allocates R22m for extra staff amid water crisis

The municipality and provincial government are scrambling to mitigate the impact of the drought with dam levels having plummeted even further.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has allocated R22 million to employ additional staff to attend to water-related faults and complaints.

The municipality and provincial government are scrambling to mitigate the impact of the drought with dam levels having plummeted even further.

The city says consumption is 93 million litres above the target of 600 million litres a day.

The city says water is only permitted for essential use.

The city's Xanthea Limberg says they're calling on all residents to reduce their water usage to 100 litres per person per day.

About 75 additional staff members have been employed by the municipality to improve its response to water complaints.

Limberg says these teams will be able to identify the problem and call in the appropriate level of response to major repairs.

These employees are also deployed to deal with water management device complaints and faults.

Limberg says since the implementation of water restrictions, the city's call centre and first line response teams have been inundated with calls about water faults and leaks.

