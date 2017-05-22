Zuma campaigns in Nquthu, promises ANC will fix mistakes if elected
Jacob Zuma says the ANC is the only organisation that has a track record in bringing prosperity, especially in black communities.
DURBAN – President Jacob Zuma has told residents living in Nquthu not to be left behind as the country continues to progress and must allow for the African National Congress (ANC) to better their lives.
On Sunday, Zuma addressed the Siyanqoba rally in the area, officially closing off campaigning for the party ahead of next Wednesday’s by-elections.
Nquthu is the only municipality that has failed to elect a mayor and other leadership due to political infighting.
During last year’s municipal elections, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won 15 seats, the ANC 14, the National Freedom Party two, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance each got one.
Zuma says the ANC has humbled itself before the people of Nquthu and will fix the mistakes the party has made if elected into office.
He says it is the only organisation that has a track record in bringing prosperity, especially in black communities.
After his address, Zuma visited King Hlatshwayo from Nondweni, who gave the president a cow, two sheep and blankets.
At the same time, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and EFF leader Julius Malema also addressed a rally in the area.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
