Two suspects to appear in court for alleged trafficking
The 42-year-old man & 17-year-old girl were arrested on Friday when police rescued 5 teenagers aged between 14 & 19 from what appeared to be a barbershop.
JOHANNESBURG – Two suspects arrested for allegedly trafficking teenage girls will be appearing at the Springs magistrates court on Monday.
The 42-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were arrested on Friday when police rescued five teenagers aged between 14 and 19 from what appeared to be a barbershop.
It’s understood that the 17-year-old girl was responsible for recruiting and luring the girls to the man’s house, who would later use them as sex slaves.
The Social Development Department’s Mbangwa Xaba says the girls will remain in their care for as long as necessary.
“Normally we wouldn’t rush into integration with families as yet because even doing so, we’ll be placing them in danger because the penetrators would know where the families come from.”
