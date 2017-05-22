SAA probing tender scandal linked to employee
According to a report, an employee allegedly falsified documents and forged signatures of senior executives to award a multi-million rand tender to an IT security solutions company.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says it's still investigating an apparent tender scandal involving one of its employees.
The Sunday Independent reported that an employee allegedly falsified documents and forged signatures of senior executives to award a multi-million rand tender to an IT security solutions company.
The paper says a report compiled by a law firm reveals that the R13.6 million tender was awarded earlier this year without due procurement process being followed.
According to the report, SAA’s sourcing specialist Naomi Kwinda allegedly violated the airline’s procurement process by not presenting the tender documents to the bid adjudication committee at SAA.
SAA’s Tlale Tlale says they’re looking into the matter.
“This matter is receiving attention from the highest level of management. We should be able to give an indication on what will happen going forward.”
He has raised concerns on how matters of this nature fuel perceptions of reckless financial processes at the airline.
Kwinda has reportedly been given a written warning by her line manager, despite the airline recommending that she face a disciplinary hearing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
