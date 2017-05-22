Police hunt man who kidnapped Soshanguve baby
It's understood the child's mother, Tumi More, was approached by her boyfriend who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz and he took the baby.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a man who kidnapped an eight-month-old baby girl, Regopotsoe More, in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.
It's understood the child's mother, Tumi More, was driving through the area on Wednesday when she was accosted by her boyfriend who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz.
Police say when she tried to drive away, the 38-year-old smashed one of the vehicle's windows, grabbed the baby girl and sped off with her.
The police's Matthews Nkoadi says they have been in contact with the man and had hoped he would return the child on Saturday.
“He is no longer responding to calls so we are following up on leads to locate the child. A case of kidnapping has been opened.”
More in Local
-
Western Cape declared disaster zone amid drought
-
KZN ANCYL: Khoza threat claim ‘manufactured’ to gain public sympathy
-
[WATCH] Service delivery & housing protest hits Makause in the East Rand
-
Frankel Eight have legal standing despite accused’s death
-
DA’s Steenhuisen approached by police over Mahlobo tweets
-
Police arrest 4 following spate of cash heists in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.