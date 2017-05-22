Police hunt man who kidnapped Soshanguve baby

It's understood the child's mother, Tumi More, was approached by her boyfriend who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz and he took the baby.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a man who kidnapped an eight-month-old baby girl, Regopotsoe More, in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.

It's understood the child's mother, Tumi More, was driving through the area on Wednesday when she was accosted by her boyfriend who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz.

Police say when she tried to drive away, the 38-year-old smashed one of the vehicle's windows, grabbed the baby girl and sped off with her.

The police's Matthews Nkoadi says they have been in contact with the man and had hoped he would return the child on Saturday.

“He is no longer responding to calls so we are following up on leads to locate the child. A case of kidnapping has been opened.”