Police hunt man who kidnapped Soshanguve baby

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
Go

Police hunt man who kidnapped Soshanguve baby

It's understood the child's mother, Tumi More, was approached by her boyfriend who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz and he took the baby.

Eight-month-old kidnapped Soshanguve baby, Regopotsoe More. Picture: Supplied.
Eight-month-old kidnapped Soshanguve baby, Regopotsoe More. Picture: Supplied.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a man who kidnapped an eight-month-old baby girl, Regopotsoe More, in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.

It's understood the child's mother, Tumi More, was driving through the area on Wednesday when she was accosted by her boyfriend who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz.

Police say when she tried to drive away, the 38-year-old smashed one of the vehicle's windows, grabbed the baby girl and sped off with her.

The police's Matthews Nkoadi says they have been in contact with the man and had hoped he would return the child on Saturday.

“He is no longer responding to calls so we are following up on leads to locate the child. A case of kidnapping has been opened.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA