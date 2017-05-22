‘Plans to relocate Makause community on hold after objections by residents’
Ekurhuleni MMC for human settlements Lesiba Mpya says protesters, demanding houses, are only prolonging the inevitable.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni MMC for Human Settlements Lesiba Mpya says plans to relocate the Makause community in Germiston were put on ice following objections by residents.
Community members have been protesting against the lack of housing in the area.
Some spaza shops were also looted during the demonstration.
The city says it has to relocate them to another area as the informal settlement is over populated.
Mpya says protesters are only prolonging the inevitable.
“It’s a stone throw away, it doesn’t take them away from their working places and schools. But it is a place that wouldn’t necessarily allow them to give way to a process that spaces the community.”
But community leader Jomo Ngwenya says residents are tired of hearing empty promises.
“We want the mayor to come and address the community of Makause, we demand a permanent land and today we want to see the mayor, not the MMC.”
