Nquthu by-elections: ANC KZN accuses IFP of blackmailing police, IEC
With just two days to go, political parties in the hotly contested town have accused each other of blackmail and intimidation.
DURBAN – The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) has accused its main opposition in Nquthu, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), of trying to blackmail Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials ahead of Wednesday’s by-elections as well as carrying out acts of intimidation in the area.
On Sunday the IFP’s leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi cautioned against the rigging of polls saying if conducted correctly – his party will win the elections.
At the same time, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the ANC of intimidating his members who were trying to campaign in the area.
With just less than 48 hours to go until voters head to the polls-KZN ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party is now trying to undermine the electoral process.
“They have resorted to the old apartheid-era tactics of creating doubt about the impartiality of the IEC and the police.”
Ntuli says the ANC is even more confident now that the party will win.
“I think that is the reason political parties are now panicking ... The new narrative is that there may be suspicion against the police and the IEC.”
The KZN ANC says it’s confident that both the IEC and police will make sure the by-elections are carried out in a free and fair manner.
ANC KZN DISMISSES ELECTION RIGGING CLAIMS
The ANC says allegations that the party is planning to rig Wednesday’s by-elections are baseless.
On Sunday President Jacob Zuma addressed residents in the area and visited the traditional leadership there.
At the same time, the IFP's Buthelezi and the EFF's Malema held their own respective rallies, where they cautioned against rigging and voter intimidation.
Ntuli said: “The congress has had a very terrible situation where members and leader of another political party - the IFP in particular - were arrested because they were known to be plotting with an intention to kill or assassinate members of the ANC."
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
