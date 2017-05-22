Maswanganyi: SA aircraft accidents dropped by 50% during past financial year

Minister Maswangayi says there has been a consistent decline in aircraft accidents over the past four years.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says South Africa's aircraft accidents dropped by a significant 50% during the past financial year.

He has also announced that the country's preliminary aviation safety audit results have increased to over 86%, putting South Africa first on the continent.

Maswangayi says the preliminary audit results by the International Civil Aviation Organisation come as no surprise, as there has been a consistent decline in aircraft accidents over the past four years.

“The number of accidents has been declining since the 2013/2014 financial year.”

He says South Africa also performed well in key audit areas.

“On legislation, organisation as well as 100% in the subfield of aviation."

Before the audit, the country was ranking at number 41 globally and is now at 33.

