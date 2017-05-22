Maswanganyi: SA aircraft accidents dropped by 50% during past financial year
Minister Maswangayi says there has been a consistent decline in aircraft accidents over the past four years.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says South Africa's aircraft accidents dropped by a significant 50% during the past financial year.
He has also announced that the country's preliminary aviation safety audit results have increased to over 86%, putting South Africa first on the continent.
Maswangayi says the preliminary audit results by the International Civil Aviation Organisation come as no surprise, as there has been a consistent decline in aircraft accidents over the past four years.
“The number of accidents has been declining since the 2013/2014 financial year.”
He says South Africa also performed well in key audit areas.
“On legislation, organisation as well as 100% in the subfield of aviation."
Before the audit, the country was ranking at number 41 globally and is now at 33.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
2 Northlink College campuses closed over protests
-
Deputy justice minister escapes unharmed after being hijacked, dumped in Brits
-
Kidnapped Soshanguve baby found alive
-
‘Plans to relocate Makause community on hold after objections by residents’
-
African Bank may cut over 650 workers for 'sustainable business'
-
Third medical doctor recalls Henri van Breda’s wounds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.