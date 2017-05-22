[LISTEN] Tips for raising children with ADHD

Parenting coach Mia Von Scha gives tips on how parents can raise children with ADHD who are well-adjusted and happy.

CAPE TOWN – There are many misconceptions about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Does every child really need to be on scheduled medication in order to learn or is there something else that parents can do?

702’s Aubrey Masango spoke to parenting coach Mia Von Scha about the symptoms of ADHD and how parents can raise children with ADHD who are well-adjusted and happy.

Listen to the audio below.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)