[LISTEN] Cronin: Zuma's resignation in the interest of SA & ANC
Speaking in an interview with 'Talk at Nine' host Karima Brown, the SACP's Jeremy Cronin explained why the SACP called an imbizo.
CAPE TOWN - South African Communist Party (SACP) deputy secretary Jeremy Cronin says President Jacob Zuma’s resignation will make it easier to root out the looting of public resources.
"Clearly, one can't get to the root of the problems without the resignation of President Zuma."
Speaking in an interview with Talk at Nine host Karima Brown, Cronin also explained why the SACP called an imbizo.
“We convened the imbizo at the request of ANC-aligned forces, who share our deep concern on state capture.”
The SACP hosted an Imbizo at the weekend, renewing calls for an urgent appointment of an independent judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
The ANC’s alliance partner says the gathering is aimed at coming up with solutions to get the country and the governing party out of a crisis.
Cronin spoke about the morality of the ruling party, hypocritical opposition parties, the expected vote of no confidence against Zuma in Parliament and the way forward if he is voted out.
Listen to the audio below for more.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
