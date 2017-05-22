Kitso Mothibe's family says teen almost victim of human trafficking
Kitso Mothibe was found by her cousin at Park Station in Johannesburg at the weekend with a group of other girls.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of a 13-year-old-girl who was found after she had been missing for three weeks says she was almost a victim of human trafficking.
Kitso Mothibe was found by her cousin at Park Station in Johannesburg at the weekend with a group of other girls.
The teenager’s stepfather Kabelo Matsatsi called into 702 last week asking for help to find her, saying that the police had refused to do so. At the time, the family said that it believed that Mothibe was being held by pimps and drug lords in the CBD.
The Gauteng African National (ANC) says it’s gravely worried about the spike in violence against women and children and that the men arrested for attacking women must be prosecuted and jailed.
Last week, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena was laid to rest after her body was dumped in Lyndhurst.
Her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe was arrested in connection with the crime.
Shortly after that, a pregnant Johannesburg woman was raped, allegedly by 11 men.
LISTEN: Kabelo Matsatsi asks for help in locating missing Kitso Mothibe
CITY OF JOBURG STEPS IN
The City of Johannesburg says its doors are open to support families who are missing their loved ones after Mothibe, who had been missing for three weeks, was found alive.
A rapid response team organised by Mayor Herman Mashaba last week raided hijacked buildings in the city centre in search of the teenager.
Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse says: “She is a bit shaken up, she is only 13-years-old and I don’t think she fully understands what she’s going through.
“She had mixed emotions, part of her wanted to go back home but we did advise her that she needs professional intervention.”
(Edited by Leeto M K hoza)
