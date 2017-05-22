Kidnapped Soshanguve baby found alive

Authorities have confirmed that Regopotsoe More has been returned to her family by her father.

JOHANNESBURG - An eight-month-old baby girl who was kidnapped in Soshanguve has been found alive.

The child's mother was driving through the area on Wednesday when she was accosted by her boyfriend, who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz.

He smashed one of the vehicle's windows, grabbed the baby girl and sped off with her.

Police spokesperson Matthews Nkoadi said: “The father apparently dropped the child with her grandmother and she brought her to the police. His whereabouts are unknown and we are still on this case until he is arrested.”