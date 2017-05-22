Gauteng ANC calls for Brian Molefe to leave Eskom

Brian Molefe returned to Megawatt Park last week after Eskom’s board claimed that his resignation last year was an early retirement.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) says it agrees with the national leadership’s decision to demand Brian Molefe’s removal as Eskom CEO.

Molefe returned to Megawatt Park last week after Eskom’s board claimed that his resignation last year was an early retirement.

Molefe stepped down following the Public Protector’s State of Capture report which showed he had been in regular contact with the Gupta family while they were trying to buy a mine that supplied Eskom with coal.

The Gauteng ANC’s provincial secretary Hope Papo says Molefe must leave Megawatt Park.

“Brian should not be the CEO because he resigned to clear his name, the PEC didn’t understand why.”

And he says this is going to lead to trouble.

“That kind of a decision is actually creating problems for staff and management of state-owned enterprises.”

The Gauteng ANC’s leadership was the first provincial leadership in the ANC to say President Jacob Zuma should step down after last year’s Nkandla ruling.

SACP TO SET UP INQUIRY

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it will set up an independent judicial commission of inquiry to look into a number of key issues, including Eskom.

The party has called for an investigation into state capture, the disbandment of Eskom’s board and the reappointment of Molefe as the parastatal’s CEO.

The SACP’s Solly Mapaila was addressing supporters at the Moses Kotane memorial lecture in Rustenburg in the North West on Sunday.

Mapaila has highlighted how a report by the South African Council of Churches, which exposes damning information on state capture, will reveal a complete picture of the deep roots of corruption within the public sector.

He says the reappointment of Molefe is at the core of the rot at the power utility.

“And that board must reverse the irregular appointment of Brian Molefe as the CEO.”

General secretary Blade Nzimande has described the return of Molefe to Eskom as perverse and warned that the ANC will pay the price for this.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)