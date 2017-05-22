Frankel Eight have legal standing despite accused’s death
A court is hearing an application, by Sydney Frankel's accusers, to have the law on prescription changed even after he died last month.
JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer acting for Sidney Frankel's accusers say they have legal standing to bring an application to change the law on sexual offences because they are acting in the public interest.
The High Court in Johannesburg is hearing an application to have the law on prescription changed.
The eight came forward in 2013 claiming they were abused by the billionaire philanthropist decades ago when they were children.
Advocate Anton Katz arguing for the so-called Frankel Eight says that his clients do have legal standing to bring this application despite the fact that Sidney Frankel died last month.
He says they are acting in the public interest and according to the law they are entitled to do so.
Katz says his clients want the law on the prescription of sexual offences to be changed immediately as it's unconstitutional.
#SexualOffences The applicants are arguing that parts of the law be declared unconstitutional so that sexual offence crimes never prescribe.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2017
Three other parties, who are friends of the court, want a 24 month period to allow Parliament to be involved in changing the legislation.
#SexualOffences If successful, the change in law could have significant impact for those who wait decades to expose their abusers.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2017
Currently, the law states that sexual offences excluding rape expire after a 20-year period.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Western Cape declared disaster zone amid drought
-
KZN ANCYL: Khoza threat claim ‘manufactured’ to gain public sympathy
-
[WATCH] Service delivery & housing protest hits Makause in the East Rand
-
Police hunt man who kidnapped Soshanguve baby
-
DA’s Steenhuisen approached by police over Mahlobo tweets
-
Police arrest 4 following spate of cash heists in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.