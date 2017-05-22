‘Fight against human trafficking cannot be won through one department’

Gauteng Social Development Department says its efforts to work through an inter-departmental programme is already yielding results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department says the fight against human trafficking in South Africa cannot be won through one department.

Social development has welcomed the rescue of five girls aged between 14 and 19 years who were used as sex slaves in Springs in the East Rand.

A 42-year-old man was arrested last Friday and will face charges of human trafficking, possession of drugs and pornographic materials.

The department’s spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said: “The anti-trafficking task team in Gauteng has been set up between the Departments of Health, Social Development, SAPS, Sars and Home Affairs. It affects all departments.”