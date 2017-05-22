‘Fight against human trafficking cannot be won through one department’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
Go

‘Fight against human trafficking cannot be won through one department’

Gauteng Social Development Department says its efforts to work through an inter-departmental programme is already yielding results.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department says the fight against human trafficking in South Africa cannot be won through one department.

The department says its efforts to work through an inter-departmental programme is already yielding results to arrest those involved in human trafficking.

Social development has welcomed the rescue of five girls aged between 14 and 19 years who were used as sex slaves in Springs in the East Rand.

A 42-year-old man was arrested last Friday and will face charges of human trafficking, possession of drugs and pornographic materials.

The department’s spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said: “The anti-trafficking task team in Gauteng has been set up between the Departments of Health, Social Development, SAPS, Sars and Home Affairs. It affects all departments.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA