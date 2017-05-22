Family identify body found on field as missing Lenasia boy

Shortly after his disappearance police discovered a body in a field opposite a local secondary school.

JOHANNESBURG - Keketso Mahlakwana's family have positively identified the 9-year-old's body at a government mortuary.

The Lenasia boy went missing on Tuesday.

It's understood the boy was playing with friends outside his school when he was taken by criminals in a white minibus taxi.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says the boy sustained multiple injuries to his upper body.

"We will be continuing with our murder case and are appealing to anyone for information to help the police so that we can trace and arrest the suspect."

The boy's disappearance and subsequent murder comes as 13-year-old Kitso Mothibe, who was missing for three weeks, was found alive at the weekend.

The country has seen a number of child murders already this year, with 19 murders in the Western Cape alone.