Family identify body found on field as missing Lenasia boy
Shortly after his disappearance police discovered a body in a field opposite a local secondary school.
JOHANNESBURG - Keketso Mahlakwana's family have positively identified the 9-year-old's body at a government mortuary.
The Lenasia boy went missing on Tuesday.
Shortly after his disappearance, police discovered a body on a field opposite a local secondary school.
It's understood the boy was playing with friends outside his school when he was taken by criminals in a white minibus taxi.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says the boy sustained multiple injuries to his upper body.
"We will be continuing with our murder case and are appealing to anyone for information to help the police so that we can trace and arrest the suspect."
The boy's disappearance and subsequent murder comes as 13-year-old Kitso Mothibe, who was missing for three weeks, was found alive at the weekend.
The country has seen a number of child murders already this year, with 19 murders in the Western Cape alone.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] SA musician Don Laka talks new album & love for jazz
-
[LISTEN] Energy Minister to probe unauthorised sale of strategic fuel stock
-
Education ‘key’ in addressing gender-based violence in SA
-
DA WC leader Madikizela: Birthday bash claims a smear campaign
-
Maswanganyi: SA's airports and skies are safe
-
[LISTEN] How bad is Cape Town's water shortage?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.